Afghanistan announces killing of 2 Islamic State fighters

Afghanistan’s special forces killed two Islamic State (IS) fighters and arrested a third during an operation in the country’s west on Sunday, a regional official said, AP reported.
The raid on the hideout in the district of Sayed Abad in Nimroz province sparked a clash lasting 30 minutes, said Mufti Habibullah Ilham, the province’s information and culture director.
Ilham said there were no casualties among the troops or civilians and that some military equipment was seized.
IS has increased its attacks in Afghanistan, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority. On Friday, security forces killed an IS fighter during an operation in northern Parwan province. They also arrested three women and seven children, said Hikmatullah Shamim, a spokesman for the Parwan governor.