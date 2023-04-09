Meeting of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran MFA postponed

Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said that the quadripartite meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia is postponed to early May. It was supposed to take place on the 10th of April, Коммерсантъ reports.
“The meeting scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to early May. Contacts and consultations are ongoing between the involved parties to achieve positive results in this regard,” Alexander Efimov said.
The purpose of the talks - stabilization of Turkish-Syrian relations.
Relations between Ankara and Damascus have deteriorated amid 2011 protests in Syria. Turkey still supports the Syrian opposition.