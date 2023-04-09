Drug trafficking leader gets life for for smuggling drugs into US

A leader of drug trafficking organization with ties to Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been sentenced to life in prison for smuggling drugs across the border into El Paso and then to Atlanta, El Paso Times reports, citing local authorities.
47-year-old Jorge Sanchez Morales, also known as "Capulina", was sentenced to life in prison on multiple drug trafficking charges in the Federal Court in downtown El Paso. He ran the drug trafficking organization from 2002 to 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas says.
The drug lord's organization is accused of smuggling liquid methamphetamine from Juarez to El Paso which was then transported to Atlanta in fuel tanks of semitractors.