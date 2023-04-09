News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 10
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Macron after meeting Xi Jinping: Europe should't be US or China "followers"
Macron after meeting Xi Jinping: Europe should't be US or China "followers"
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published on Sunday that Europe should not be "followers" of either the US or China in matters concerning Taiwan, stressing that the EU "risks" being "caught up in crises that are not ours."

“The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he said.

President Macron, on a recent visit to China, discussed Taiwan with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday. His office at the Élysée Palace said the talks were "intense".
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos