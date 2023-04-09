News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 10
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
April 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.43
EUR
424.17
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Russian peacekeeping forces: Ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh
Russian peacekeeping forces: Ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A ceasefire violation was recorded in the Martuni region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is reported in the latest information bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh.

There are no was injured.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh is conducting an investigation into this incident.

Patrolling is carried out on three routes: in Martakert, Martuni, and Shushi regions.

Also, the Russian peacekeepers accompanied a convoy, with humanitarian cargo, on the Goris-Stepanakert route.

The general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia are in constant collaboration to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and to prevent possible incidents, the aforesaid information bulletin added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos