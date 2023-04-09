Russian peacekeeping forces: Ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh

A ceasefire violation was recorded in the Martuni region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This is reported in the latest information bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh.
There are no was injured.
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh is conducting an investigation into this incident.
Patrolling is carried out on three routes: in Martakert, Martuni, and Shushi regions.
Also, the Russian peacekeepers accompanied a convoy, with humanitarian cargo, on the Goris-Stepanakert route.
The general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia are in constant collaboration to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and to prevent possible incidents, the aforesaid information bulletin added.