Rally held in Tbilisi, demonstrators demand Georgia ex-President Saakashvili’s release

A rally of the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party of Georgia took place in capital Tbilisi today, News-Georgia reports.

The participants of the rally put forward the following demands:

freedom for Lazare Grigoriadis, who is accused of attacking police officers during the March protests;

immediate dismissal of Georgian judges under US visa sanctions,

freedom for third president Mikheil Saakashvili and the founder of Mtavari television, Nika Gvaramia,

and fulfillment of the 12 EU conditions; first of all, de-oligarchization, judicial and electoral reforms.

The UNM rally, with the motto "Together to Europe," was held in front of the Parliament of Georgia on the 34th anniversary of the tragic day in 1989 when the Soviet troops had dispersed a peaceful rally.

The demands of the rally were voiced by UNM leader Levan Khabeishvili, proposing them as topics for the other opposition parties in their shared fight.

He emphasized that the demand for the release of Mikheil Saakashvili was not a matter of petty party interests.

At the rally they chanted "Sukhumi, Sukhumi, Tskhinvali, Tskhinvali" again. These slogans of the March actions in Tskhinvali and Sukhumi cities were accepted as war calls.

Former President Giorgi Margvelashvili was also among the participants of the rally.

He stated that April 9, 1989 and today's April 9 unites the fact that both then and now the Georgian government is led by Moscow.

"We believe that our homeland is not a Russian province. It is a unity of freedom-loving people whose place is not to be a slave to Russia, but to be part of the free peoples of Europe," said Margvelashvili.

The rally ended without an incident.