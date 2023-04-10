News
3, including 1 child, killed in US shooting
3, including 1 child, killed in US shooting
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Three people, including one child, were killed as a result of a shooting that took place Sunday in Orlando, Florida, USA, according to the local police.

According to the Orlando police, the shooting happened at night.

The police were dispatched to the victims’ home on a domestic violence call.

Shortly after arriving, police heard gunshots coming from the home.

Then a man came out of the house and started shooting at them.

Three people with fatal gunshot wounds were found in the house; among them was a child, the police said.

The police identified the gunman as African American Lacorvis Tamar Daley, 29.
