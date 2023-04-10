Russia interior ministry notes countries whose citizenship is most often obtained by Russians, Armenia among them

Russians, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, most often have been granted the citizenship of Israel, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkey, Germany, and a number of other countries, reports TASS.
"Most of all, Russian citizens informed about the existence of another document confirming citizenship or right of residence in Israel, Ukraine, Armenia, Turkey, Germany, Georgia, USA, Moldova, Spain, Italy, France," said the interlocutor of the agency.
In general, as per the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, last year more than 50,000 notifications were received about other citizenships or residence status in a foreign country among Russians. In 2022, the total indicator and number of notifications about the presence of other documents were reduced by 3,000 and 4,000, respectively, while the number of notifications about another citizenship increased by a thousand.
A Russian citizen who has been issued a passport or residence permit of another country must inform the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia about it. And if this person ignores this requirement, he can be held accountable under the Code of Administrative Offenses and pay a fine of 500-1,000 rubles.