MOD: Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

Between 1am and 2am on Monday, a serviceman from the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in Armenia.

According to him, there was another Azerbaijani soldier with him, and the search for this serviceman is still in progress, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Azerbaijani media, citing the country's MOD, have reported the disappearance of two Azerbaijani servicemen. It is said that they got lost in the direction of Nakhichevan because of low visibility due to adverse weather.