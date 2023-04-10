News
Monday
April 10
News
Azerbaijanis found in Armenia rural community, they knock on house door
Azerbaijanis found in Armenia rural community, they knock on house door
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Azerbaijanis were found in Bnunis village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, they informed from this rural community in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Our interlocutor, whose name we will not publicize at his request, said that Azerbaijanis in military uniforms knocked on the door of one of the houses of this village, the landlady opened the door, but became suspicious and alerted the police.

She could not say how many Azerbaijanis there were.

Armenian News-NEWS.am contacted this family, too, but they did not want to comment at this time.

As reported earlier, between 1am and 2am on Monday, a serviceman from the armed forces of Azerbaijan was found and detained in Armenia.

According to him, there was another Azerbaijani soldier with him, and the search for this serviceman is still in progress.

Azerbaijani media, citing the country's Ministry of Defense, have reported the disappearance of two Azerbaijani servicemen. It is said that they got lost in the direction of Nakhichevan because of low visibility due to adverse weather.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
