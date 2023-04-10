CNN: US wiretaps Zelenskyy telephone conversations

Due to leaked Pentagon data, a document has been publicized that proves that the US wiretapped the telephone conversations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CNN reports, citing this document.

That is unsurprising, said the source close to Zelenskyy, but Ukrainian officials are deeply frustrated about the leak.

The US intelligence report, which is sourced to signals intelligence, says that Zelenskyy in late February “suggested striking Russian deployment locations in Russia’s Rostov Oblast [(region)]” using unmanned aerial vehicles, since Ukraine does not have long-range weapons capable of reaching that far.

Signals intelligence includes intercepted communications and is broadly defined by the US National Security Agency as “intelligence derived from electronic signals and systems used by foreign targets, such as communications systems, radars, and weapons systems.”

The intelligence could explain public US comments about not wanting to give Ukraine long-range missile systems over fears that Kyiv will use them to strike inside Russia. But Ukraine has pledged not to use US-provided weapons to do so.