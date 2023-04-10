Technical breakdown at Yerevan subway

At 2:40pm on Monday, a technical breakdown of a subway car occurred at Garegin Nzhdeh Station, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Yerevan subway system.

And therefore as of 2:48pm, the Yerevan subway has switched to one-line two-way commuting.

In other words, the commuters will have to travel from Garegin Nzhdeh Station to Sasuntsi Davit Station, get off there, and then continue on the same line to Barekamutyun Station.

And from Barekamutyun Station, commuters will have to go to Sasuntsi Davit Station, get off there, and transfer to the other line to travel to Garegin Nzhdeh Station.