Turkey FM: It would have been difficult for Azerbaijan to take Karabakh if we had not manufactured UAVs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking about the manufacture of Turkish combat drones, reflected also on the 44-day Karabakh war in 2020, writes Ermenihaber.am.

"Today, Turkey has increased national and local production in the field of military industry to 80 percent. If we hadn't reached that figure, if we hadn't manufactured combat UAVs, if we hadn't manufactured all kinds of ground, air defense and attack systems, including helicopters, it would have been difficult for Azerbaijan to take Karabakh," the Turkish FM said at the official opening of the Afyonkarahisar city election headquarters of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) party.

Also, Cavusoglu emphasized that Turkey will continue to develop the local military industry so as to be minimally dependent on other countries in that regard.
