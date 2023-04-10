News
Tokayev: Kazakhstan supports Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced his support for the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I would also like to note that Kazakhstan traditionally supports the diplomatic settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also welcomes the efforts of the parties to sign a peace treaty as soon as possible.

"In general, we agree on the need to continue mutual assistance and take joint measures to strengthen stability and security in the region," the Kazakh president said at Monday’s joint press briefing with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
