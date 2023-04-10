News
Woman detained after throwing umbrella at PM Pashinyan in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The woman who threw an umbrella at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his visit to Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province has been detained.

Gor Abrahamyan, press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the matter of launching criminal proceedings regarding this incident is being considered at the moment.

Pashinyan has been in Vayots Dzor Province since early Monday morning. During his trip, a local resident threw an umbrella in the PM's direction, after which the security officers took this woman away from the scene.

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, this incident took place in Malishka village.
