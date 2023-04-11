Next-generation Countryman crossover’s first photos surface

Last week, Mini released official teasers for the next-generation Countryman crossover, giving us an idea of what the new model will look like, Kolesa (Wheels) reported.

The Countryman model was first introduced in 2010 as a serial version of the 2008 Mini Crossover Concept. It is the brand's first crossover, as well as the first five-door model under the auspices of BMW in the new history of the company.

Today, the second generation of the compact SUV is manufactured, it premiered at the end of 2016; and in 2020, this vehicle received a planned “facelift.”

It's time for a generation change, and a few days ago Mini published photos of camouflaged prototypes, in which you can still see the main features of the look of this future crossover.

The novelty will receive similar proportions to the current model, and the differences in appearance will be more evolutionary, with some features from last year's Aceman concept. The front will feature slightly more angular headlights and a larger grille. The new car will have a traditional hood that does not go over the headlights. From the side, the novelty is easily recognizable by the keyboard-type doors, the exact same that some new BMW products had before: the 2-series coupe, the "four" in the five-door version of the Gran Coupe, and the latest generation X1 crossover. There will also be quite noticeable changes in the rear. The Countryman will have corner lights—which may be combined with a decorative insert—, and the license plate recess will be moved from the trunk lid to the rear bumper.

The new generation Countryman crossover will be offered with internal combustion engines and will be fully electric; this version will be equipped with an EV system. It will be available in several versions: the Countryman E will be equipped with a single electric motor with a capacity of 188 hp, and the more powerful all-wheel drive Countryman SE ALL4 with two electric motors will have a capacity of 308 hp. As for the traditional versions, they will be equipped with a turbo 1.5-liter 3-cylinder and a 2-liter 4-cylinder in combination with a 48-volt starter-generator—a “mild hybrid.”