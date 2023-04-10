Woman who threw umbrella at Armenia PM is released from custody

The woman who threw an umbrella at Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his visit to Vayots Dzor Province has been released from custody, Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by Gor Abrahamyan, spokesperson of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
In Malishka village, this 47-year-old woman had approached the intersection of three newly built streets of this rural community and thrown an umbrella in the direction of Pashinyan.
This woman was detained.
The Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings regarding this incident.
The woman who threw an umbrella at Nikol Pashinyan was displaced from Berdzor, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and is living on rent in Malishka.