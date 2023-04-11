Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan see further negotiations on Washington platform

Past daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, these days the President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, had several telephone conversations (more precisely, three) with [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan and [Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev. The main topic of the phone conversations pertained to Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the negotiation process.
It is noteworthy that Michel took special interest in the developments unrolling in recent days and border incidents. As the newspaper's diplomatic source reports, at this phase the Europeans want in every way to hold the upcoming meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process under their aegis; in particular, according to our information, they want to see Pashinyan and Aliyev in Brussels in the coming weeks.
Nevertheless, according to our information, despite such interest from the European side, the upcoming Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, which, according to the preliminary agreement, should take place in the second half of May, will most likely be held in Washington.
Our [Armenian] MFA source also reports that the approaches of the parties seem to coincide to see further negotiations on the Washington platform. Let's note that the initiative to hold a meeting is of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is remarkably active in his actions and approaches manifested to the issue.