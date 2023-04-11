Armenia legislature kicks off regular 4-day session

The National Assembly of Armenia (NA) has kicked off its regular four-day session. There are 24 matters on its agenda.
In particular, these matters are on the NA agenda: Election of the new human rights defender of Armenia, giving consent to launch public criminal prosecution against NA opposition MP Mher Sahakyan, and election of a new member of the Corruption Prevention Commission.
The election of a new member of the Corruption Prevention Commission will be debated on at the first main session of the day on Wednesday. Based on the decision of the tender board, Aramayis Pashinyan has been nominated for this vacant position.
And the candidate for Human Rights Defender is Anahit Manasyan, Deputy Prosecutor General.