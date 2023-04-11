AraratBank provides support to 100 children from underprivileged families

Foreign Affairs: External threat may force Iran to enter into open conflict on Armenia’s side

Foreigners make about 400 real estate sales transactions in Armenia in February

Russia emergency service: UAV falls in Belgorod city airport territory on Monday

Armenia becomes donor to International Development Association of World Bank

Bitcoin rises nearly 7% to $30,200

Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight lands in Turkey

Karabakh authorities send proposal to hold meeting to Azerbaijani side

shamshyan.com: Man, 57, found dead at downtown Yerevan churchyard

Yerevan city council supposed to elect new mayor today but majority faction not attending session

Armenia legislature kicks off regular 4-day session

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan see further negotiations on Washington platform

Scientific miracle: Atom’s first photo is 5 years old

shamshyan.com: Man who returned from Moscow dies suddenly at Yerevan international airport

Woman who threw umbrella at Armenia PM is released from custody

Turkey FM: We coordinate every step with Armenia with Azerbaijan

Woman detained after throwing umbrella at PM Pashinyan in Armenia village

Tokayev: Kazakhstan supports Azerbaijan-Armenia relations’ normalization process

Aliyev: Work on peace treaty with Armenia not going very smoothly

Turkey FM: It would have been difficult for Azerbaijan to take Karabakh if we had not manufactured UAVs

Yerevan subway resumes normal operations

Shamkhani: Any geographical change in South Caucasus will play into hands of enemies of regional security, stability

Politico: EU mission in Armenia may cast shadow over Azerbaijan-EU natural gas deal

Technical breakdown at Yerevan subway

Philippines, US to hold largest joint military exercise in their history

Azerbaijan arrests 4 more people suspected of ‘collaboration with Iranian special services’

CNN: US wiretaps Zelenskyy telephone conversations

MTS Armenia company to not be sold

Sputnik Armenia: CSTO mission ready to arrive in Armenia, Russian ambassador says

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Selection Committee honorary co-chair Benjamin Ferencz passes

Mayor of France’s Lyon pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims, Karabakh wars’ martyrs

US Navy destroyer illegally enters South China Sea, Beijing says

Azerbaijanis found in Armenia rural community, they knock on house door

MOD: Azerbaijan soldier found, detained in Armenia

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan goal is to subject Karabakh to ethnic cleansing even 35 years after Maragha crime

EU mission presence in Armenia near Azerbaijan border ‘worries Baku’

2 Azerbaijan servicemen go missing

Russia interior ministry notes countries whose citizenship is most often obtained by Russians, Armenia among them

Armenia PM to visit Vayots Dzor Province today

Armenia Prosecutor General submits petition to legislature to strip opposition MP of parliamentary immunity

3, including 1 child, killed in US shooting

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to arrive in Armenia

Armenia defense minister heads for Brussels

Armenia, Iran security councils’ chiefs discuss security situation in region (PHOTOS)

53% of Americans believe Trump intentionally did something illegal

Drug trafficking leader gets life for for smuggling drugs into US

4 killed in avalanche in French Alps

Rally held in Tbilisi, demonstrators demand Georgia ex-President Saakashvili’s release

Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor passes at 103

Pope Francis calls for end of wars globally

Macron after meeting Xi Jinping: Europe should't be US or China "followers"

Russian peacekeeping forces: Ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh

Afghanistan announces killing of 2 Islamic State fighters

Ukrainian President to receive Charlemagne Prize

Meeting of Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran MFA postponed

NYT: Mossad backed protests against Israeli judicial reform

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins from fire

Peskov: West's reaction to Putin's nuclear plans in Belarus is "hysteria"

Getap bridge in risk of collapse, traffic becomes one-way

Erdogan and Herzog discuss tension in Jerusalem

Israeli Air Force shell Syrian territories

4 more recent earthquakes hit Turkey

Current and former presidents of Artsakh attend Easter

Catholicos of All Armenians: we are witnessing enmity creating division among Armenians around the world

Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Easter

Car burning in Yerevan's Nork district, driver and passenger hospitalized

Jirair Sefilian forbidden to leave Armenia

Delegation Led by Simonyan to visit Saint Petersburg

Produced water from Zangezur Combine leaking due to power outages

Ansarullah pulls out porces from Yemen

14 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia thanks to ICRC efforts

Car overturned and caught fire near Getap village, no casualties

Pentagon: Inclusion of Armenia in Defender 23 participant list happened by mistake

US investigates possible leak of Ukraine war documents

Russia loses election to three UN bodies, including Armenia

22 decisions on customs domain signed at Customs Union meeting in Yerevan

Reuters: Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan in talks to pipe 5 mln tons of Kazakh oil

Pashinyan: Armenia stands ready to enhance cooperation with World Health Organization

Sky News: Harry, Meghan to not attend King Charles’ coronation

Azerbaijan shoots at farmers carrying out spring sowing in Armenia village

Serob Bejanyan is appointed Armenia Ambassador to Malaysia

Georgia PM: Our main task is to maintain peace, stability in region

General Patrick Ellis discusses Armenian-American defense cooperation with Armenia MOD officials (PHOTOS)

Berlusconi says he believes in his recovery

MOD: Armenia army units did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Pashinyan stresses importance of Armenia-US strategic agenda dialogue

Russian peacekeepers evacuate 63 Russia citizens from Karabakh

Lavrov: Russia hopes that extra-regional players will not interfere with Transcaucasia settlement

Security Council secretary, Arun Venkataraman discuss Armenia-US investments

Meeting on economy, energy issues held within framework of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue

Turkey FM announces need for urgent signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

Armenia MFA on possible CSTO mission: Work is ongoing

Armenia tourism committee chief: We had 450,000 tourists in first 3 months, domestic tourism increased 20%

Pashinyan has phone talk with Putin, they discuss ongoing crisis in Karabakh

12 patients with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon

US Secretary of State announces timeframe for Ukraine counterattack

Iran announces activation of official relations with Saudi Arabia

Trump calls Biden ‘moron,’ lashes out at him for US losses suffered while leaving Afghanistan

Blinken: China must convince Russia to return occupied territories of Ukraine