Yerevan city council supposed to elect new mayor today but majority faction not attending session

The Yerevan Council of Elders convened a meeting Tuesday, with only one matter on the agenda: the election of the new mayor of Yerevan.
However, at 10am, acting mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan was alone in the sessions’ hall; no one had showed up for the session.
"A 30-minute recess is announced," said Hovhannisyan.
It is assumed, however, that there will not be a quorum after 30 minutes either, and therefore the session will not take place.
At the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders on April 4, a decision was made to set April 11 as the day for the snap election of the new mayor of Yerevan.
Armen Galjyan, a member of the ruling majority "My Step" Faction of the city council, had stated: "As of now, our faction has decided not to elect a new mayor, considering that the elections [of the Council of Elders] are a few months away. As of now, we will not elect a new mayor, therefore, we will not attend the mayoral election day session because there will be no candidate, and there will be no need to discuss and elect."