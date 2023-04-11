News
Yerevan city council supposed to elect new mayor today but majority faction not attending session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Yerevan Council of Elders convened a meeting Tuesday, with only one matter on the agenda: the election of the new mayor of Yerevan.

However, at 10am, acting mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan was alone in the sessions’ hall; no one had showed up for the session.

"A 30-minute recess is announced," said Hovhannisyan.

It is assumed, however, that there will not be a quorum after 30 minutes either, and therefore the session will not take place.

At the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders on April 4, a decision was made to set April 11 as the day for the snap election of the new mayor of Yerevan.

Armen Galjyan, a member of the ruling majority "My Step" Faction of the city council, had stated: "As of now, our faction has decided not to elect a new mayor, considering that the elections [of the Council of Elders] are a few months away. As of now, we will not elect a new mayor, therefore, we will not attend the mayoral election day session because there will be no candidate, and there will be no need to discuss and elect."
