shamshyan.com: Man, 57, found dead at downtown Yerevan churchyard

A tragic incident took place in downtown Yerevan Tuesday, shamshyan.com reports.
At around 7:20am, the police received a call from the Yerevan ambulance service that an emergency unit was dispatched to the intersection where a man's dead body was found in the garden of the Katoghike Holy Mother of God Church.
According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, external examination found no traces of violence on the body.
The police found out that the deceased was Yerevan resident R. P., 57.
A forensic medical examination of the body was ordered.