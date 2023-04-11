North Korea leader announces strengthening of war deterrence forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stated that it is necessary to expand and effectively use North Korea's "rapidly strengthening" military deterrence forces amid the deteriorating security situation on the Korean Peninsula, reports the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Accordingly, the Sixth Extended Session of the Eighth Convocation of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (CMC), chaired by Kim Jong-un, was held Monday at the party's central headquarters.

The current situation, and the development of various programs of military actions were discussed at the CMC session.

"Kim Jong-un stressed the need for more practical and offensive expansion, effective use of the DPRK's rapidly strengthening war deterrence power, to further strictly oversee the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, which is deteriorating every day," the respective statement reads.

Also, Kim Jong-un got familiarized f with the urgent plans and some other military documents, explained the tasks of improving the combat readiness and constant updating of the North Korean army.

On April 7, North Korea stopped responding to the South Korean side's attempts to hold daily telephone conversations through inter-Korean communication channels, including the military and unification ministry. South Korea's military said the two countries usually call each other twice a day, at 9am and 4pm, but North Korea has not answered the calls for five days already.