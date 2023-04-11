News
Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight that landed in Turkey arrives in Armenia capital
Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight that landed in Turkey arrives in Armenia capital
The passenger plane conducting the Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight, which had landed at Erzurum city airport in Turkey due to bad weather conditions, arrived at Zvartnots International Airport of Armenian capital Yerevan about half an hour ago. Lilit Aghabekyan, assistant to the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

To note, also on Tuesday, the passenger plane conducting the Moscow-Yerevan flight, which took off some time ago, had landed in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

