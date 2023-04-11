News
Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ grizzly bear again
Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ grizzly bear again
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


As a result of the monitoring carried out jointly with the Khosrov Forest State Reserve and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Armenia, the photo “traps” of this state reserve have “captured” a grizzly bear again. The respective video was posted on the reserve's Facebook page.

The footage shows this bear playing and scratching its back.

This entertaining video was liked by the users very much, and they are actively disseminating it.

In January, the video cameras of the Khosrov Forest State Reserve had “caught” another bear, which, despite the winter season, was quite active.

Killing a grizzly bear, which is registered in the Red Book of Armenia, is punishable by a fine of 400-600 times the minimum monthly wage, or imprisonment for 2 to 3 months, and with 1 to 5 million drams for damage compensation.
