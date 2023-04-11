Armenia lawmaker: Azerbaijan has violated mutual understanding on Karabakh issue

The Karabakh issue is about the rights and safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, there was such a mutual understanding, which, unfortunately, was violated by Azerbaijan. Sargis Khandanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and an MP of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA, told this to reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, the position was that the issue of the rights and safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh should be discussed between Baku and Stepanakert—and under conditions that are visible to the international community.

"The public position of all co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group is that peace be established in the region. And the format of providing security guarantees is a matter of negotiations," he said.

At the same time, Khandanyan noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan have fundamental issues that are very difficult to agree on. The Armenian lawmaker added that both Armenia and Azerbaijan have “red lines,” and from this point of view many issues remain and it is very difficult to agree on the respective positions.

"We are working in that direction. Armenia's ‘red line’ is ensuring the viability of the peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] after signing it. In addition, the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Armenia shall be ensured by this treaty," concluded Khandanyan.