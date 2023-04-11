News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General submits petition to parliament for consent to prosecute opposition MP
Armenia Prosecutor General submits petition to parliament for consent to prosecute opposition MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The petition of the Prosecutor General's Office to grant permission to launch criminal prosecution against opposition MP Mher Sahakyan is being debated on at Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

The petition is related to the incident on March 31, when during the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Sahakyan had hit Vladimir Vardanyan, the chairman of this committee and a lawmaker from the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA.

"He [i.e., Vardanyan] sustained injuries to his eyebrow, nose, as well as bleeding from the upper and lower left eyelids," Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan said.

The Prosecutor General's Office informs that facts were obtained during the respective investigation, which provide a basis for launching a criminal prosecution against Mher Sahakyan —and under the Criminal Code articles on hooliganism, and causing minor health injury.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
shamshyan.com: Man, 57, found dead at downtown Yerevan churchyard
A forensic medical examination of the body was ordered…
 Technical breakdown at Yerevan subway
It has switched to one-line two-way commuting…
 2 Azerbaijan servicemen go missing
The country’s defense ministry informed...
 Armenia Prosecutor General submits petition to legislature to strip opposition MP of parliamentary immunity
With a request for a parliamentary consent to launch a public criminal prosecution against lawmaker Mher Sahakyan…
 shamshyan.com: Spouses found dead in Armenia village home
External examination found no traces of violence on their bodies…
 Resident, 26, diagnosed with foot amputation after landmine explosion in Karabakh
In the forest area of Karmir Shuka village of the Martuni region…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos