Armenia Prosecutor General submits petition to parliament for consent to prosecute opposition MP

The petition of the Prosecutor General's Office to grant permission to launch criminal prosecution against opposition MP Mher Sahakyan is being debated on at Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

The petition is related to the incident on March 31, when during the meeting of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, Sahakyan had hit Vladimir Vardanyan, the chairman of this committee and a lawmaker from the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA.

"He [i.e., Vardanyan] sustained injuries to his eyebrow, nose, as well as bleeding from the upper and lower left eyelids," Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan said.

The Prosecutor General's Office informs that facts were obtained during the respective investigation, which provide a basis for launching a criminal prosecution against Mher Sahakyan —and under the Criminal Code articles on hooliganism, and causing minor health injury.