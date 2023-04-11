Armenia parliament vice-speaker: Turkey border shall be open for 3rd countries’ citizens at summer’s beginning

There is an arrangement that at the beginning of summer, the Armenian-Turkish land border shall be opened for the citizens of third countries and persons with diplomatic passports. Ruben Rubinyan, vice-speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and the latter’s special representative in the negotiations on the settlement of relations with Turkey, told reporters about this in the NA on Tuesday.

"The Armenian side is working to furnish, re-equip the Margara [border] checkpoint, which also implies the creation of infrastructure; that is, work is being carried out so that we will be ready to fulfill on our part the arrangements by the beginning of summer," he said.

According to Rubinyan, the Turkish side is also preparing for it. In any case, there was no claim that the aforesaid arrangement is not valid.

He added that a new meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey was not planned at the moment.

And speaking about a joint repair of the Ani bridge between the two countries, Rubinyan noted that there was no practical action in that regard yet.