Legislature deputy speaker on Azerbaijani infiltration into Armenia: Not case where accountability is implied

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia is interested in signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as soon as possible. Ruben Rubinyan, vice-speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and the latter’s special representative in the negotiations on the settlement of relations with Turkey, told reporters about this in the NA on Tuesday.

"The [respective] work continues. The latest development was that Azerbaijan had conveyed its comments; but it was quite a long time ago. Now the Armenian side is working on its proposals," he said.

Rubinyan gave a negative response when asked whether Turkey was positing preconditions in this respect.

"I haven't come across anything like that at least in my contacts," he said.

Regarding the fact that Azerbaijanis have crossed the border with Armenia and entered the latter’s villages, Rubinyan said: "Relevant departments will inform the public. If we are talking about the last event, I don't think that it is one of the cases that implies accountability because at least from the issued message, I did not get the impression that we are dealing with some security issue."

The NA vice-speaker spoke also about the case of Azerbaijanis positioning themselves in Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, and noted: "It should be clarified by a corresponding examination. As a result of it, it will be possible to say whether there was a shortcoming or not. And if there was, who is the defaulter?"