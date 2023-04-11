Azerbaijani shooting resumes in direction of Armenia’s Tegh village

Azerbaijan resumed shooting in the direction of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Argam Hovsepyan, a member of the Tegh council of elders and former head of Aravus village, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

As reported earlier, at around 4pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Syunik Province. The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions. According to preliminary data, there are casualties and wounded.

And according to Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper, the Armenian side has three casualties as a result of this Azerbaijani provocation. And among the wounded is Armen Gyozalyan, Commander of the Special Army Corps, who is currently being operated on.