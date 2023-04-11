News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Azerbaijani shooting resumes in direction of Armenia’s Tegh village
Azerbaijani shooting resumes in direction of Armenia’s Tegh village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan resumed shooting in the direction of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Argam Hovsepyan, a member of the Tegh council of elders and former head of Aravus village, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

As reported earlier, at around 4pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Syunik Province. The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions. According to preliminary data, there are casualties and wounded.

And according to Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper, the Armenian side has three casualties as a result of this Azerbaijani provocation. And among the wounded is Armen Gyozalyan, Commander of the Special Army Corps, who is currently being operated on.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Legislature deputy speaker on Azerbaijani infiltration into Armenia: Not case where accountability is implied
I did not get the impression that we are dealing with some security issue…
 Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk
А resident of the Sotk community told NEWS.am...
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army continues provocation, uses mortars
In the same direction…
 Haykakan Zhamanak: Armenia Special Army Corps commander wounded in skirmish
Armen Gyozalyan is currently undergoing surgery…
 MOD: Armenian side has casualties and wounded, according to preliminary data
Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village…
 Shots fired at Tegh village area, Armenia has casualty
"I put the casualty in the car with my own hands," said the local resident…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos