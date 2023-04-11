Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army continues provocation, uses mortars

The Armed forces of Azerbaijan continue Tuesday’s provocation, reports the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

According to the report, at around 5:30pm, Azerbaijani army units used mortars in the same direction.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces are taking necessary defensive measures.

Earlier, the Armenian MOD reported that at around 4pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Syunik Province. The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions. According to preliminary data, there are casualties and wounded from the Armenian side.

And according to the media, the commander of the Special Army Corps, Armen Gyozalyan, is among the wounded from the Armenian side.