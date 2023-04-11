News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army continues provocation, uses mortars
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army continues provocation, uses mortars
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armed forces of Azerbaijan continue Tuesday’s provocation, reports the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

According to the report, at around 5:30pm, Azerbaijani army units used mortars in the same direction.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces are taking necessary defensive measures.

Earlier, the Armenian MOD reported that at around 4pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Syunik Province. The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions. According to preliminary data, there are casualties and wounded from the Armenian side.

And according to the media, the commander of the Special Army Corps, Armen Gyozalyan, is among the wounded from the Armenian side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Legislature deputy speaker on Azerbaijani infiltration into Armenia: Not case where accountability is implied
I did not get the impression that we are dealing with some security issue…
 Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk
А resident of the Sotk community told NEWS.am...
 Azerbaijani shooting resumes in direction of Armenia’s Tegh village
Argam Hovsepyan, a member of the Tegh council of elders, told NEWS.am…
 Haykakan Zhamanak: Armenia Special Army Corps commander wounded in skirmish
Armen Gyozalyan is currently undergoing surgery…
 MOD: Armenian side has casualties and wounded, according to preliminary data
Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village…
 Shots fired at Tegh village area, Armenia has casualty
"I put the casualty in the car with my own hands," said the local resident…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos