Armenia National Assembly cancels special session

The National Assembly of Armenia has canceled its special session—and due to Tuesday’s escalation of tension at the border with Azerbaijan.
Earlier, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that at around 4pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Syunik Province. The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions. According to preliminary data, there are casualties and wounded from the Armenian side.