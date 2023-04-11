Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire on the positions located in the direction of the Sotk community, Gegharkunik, the Eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

А resident of the Sotk community told NEWS.am, that shots were also fired in the direction of the Sotk mine, the employees of the mine were evacuated. Тhe operation of the mine has been stopped.

Earlier, the Armenian MOD reported that at around 4pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Syunik Province. The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions. According to preliminary data, there are casualties and wounded from the Armenian side.

And according to the media, the commander of the Special Army Corps, Armen Gyozalyan, is among the wounded from the Armenian side.