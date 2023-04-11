Four Armenian soldiers killed, six wounded because of Azerbaijani provocation. MOD

Four Armenian soldiers have been killed and six others wounded because of the Azerbaijani provocation on Tuesday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said.
The Azerbaijani side in turn has many casualties and wounded, it added.
“As of 8:30 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. In case of any change in the situation, the Ministry of Defense will issue a statement,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.
Earlier the ministry said that at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Azerbaijani Armed Forces units opened fire at the soldiers of Armenia’s Armed Forces who were carrying out engineering works in the area of Tegh village in Syunik province.
The ministry also said that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars.