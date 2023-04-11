Suren Papikyan interrupts his working visit and returns to Armenia

Armenia’s defense minister Suren Papikyan has interrupted his working visit to Brussels and is returning to Armenia, the spokespreson for the Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan said.
The ministry’s delegation headed by Suren Papikyan had left for Brussels on Monday.
It comes after Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at the Armenian soldiers killing four and wounding seven in Syunik province.
The Armenian soldiers were carrying out engineering works in the vicinities of Tegh village when the Azerbaijani soldiers approached and opened fire.
According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars.