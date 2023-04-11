The destruction of Artsakh and Syunik is a key issue for Turkey and Azerbaijan. David Babayan

The actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey that supports it are quite predictable. Advisor to Artsakh President David Babayan wrօte about this on his Facebook page.

"The destruction of Artsakh and Syunik is a key issue for them, because it is these two very entities that preserve the genetic code of the Armenian statehood. Without them, the revival of full-fledged Armenian statehood, the existence of a full-fledged Armenian nation will be impossible. Even if Armenia survives, it will not be a state or a nation, but a market," he wrote.

On Tuesday Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at the Armenian soldiers who were carrying out engineering works in the vicinities of Tegh village in Syunik province. Four Armenian soldiers were killed and six wounded because of the Azerbaijani provocation.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars.