RA MOD announces names of soldiers killed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has announced the names of the four soldiers killed because of a provocation by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Syunik province on Tuesday.

Those soldiers are:

Arthur Sahakyan (born in 1999),

Mkrtich Harutyunyan (born in 1989),

Henrik Kocharyan (born in 1997),

Narek Sargsyan (born in 1994).

The ministry extended its condolences to the family members, relatives and friends of the soldiers who died for the defense of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

On Tuesday Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at the Armenian soldiers who were carrying out engineering works in the vicinities of Tegh village in Syunik province. Four Armenian soldiers were killed and six wounded because of the Azerbaijani provocation.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used mortars.