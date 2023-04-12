MOD: 3 of wounded Armenia soldiers in satisfactory condition, other 3 in moderate, severe, critical condition

Three of the six Armenian servicemen wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on Tuesday are in satisfactory condition, and the other three are in moderate, severe and critical condition, respectively, according to the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
As of 12:50am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline is relatively stable.
There was a skirmish in Tegh border village of Armenia’s Syunik Province on Tuesday. A group of Azerbaijani solders approached—by a vehicle—the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work, and opened fire at them. As a result of the exchange of fire, the Armenian side has 4 casualties and 6 wounded.