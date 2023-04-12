News
Newspaper: How Europe reacts to yesterday's provocation by Azerbaijanis?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The European side is not in a hurry yet to comment on yesterday's another provocation by Azerbaijan.

The thing is that yesterday, in the afternoon, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in the area of Tegh village, and then also in the area of Sotk. The RA Ministry of Defense reports the Armenian side has 4 casualties and 6 wounded.

Let us note that about two weeks ago, the Azerbaijani military dug a trench in the fields of Tegh village, the Armenian side started carrying out engineering work nearby. Official Baku announces that the Armenian [army] units opened fire on their positions in Lachin region. There are casualties and wounded on the Azerbaijani side, too.

Regarding this tension, Zhoghovurd daily tried to find out how the European side assessed the situation, since EU observers are stationed on the border of Armenia. They should have recorded what happened.

Zhoghovurd daily asked for a comment from Andrey Kovatchev, the Standing Rapporteur on Armenia at the European Parliament. He noted that they are checking, with the European External Action Service, the available information about the situation on the border, and presented his position regarding the situation.

"I don't have much information about what happened. I have just sent an inquiry to the European External Action Service at [EU foreign policy chief] Mr. [Josep] Borrell's office, asking where our diplomatic mission is, which has been stationed there since February. However, remember that this is a civilian mission, they are without weapons and cannot shoot," he said.

Kovatchev also added that they demand from Azerbaijan to stop any activity and aggression towards the sovereign territory of Armenia and call to immediately stop any shooting near the border.
