Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night

During the night, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded by Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia reports.

As of 8am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline remains relatively stable.

The Armenian side has no positional loss as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on Tuesday.

As of now, there is no change in the health condition of the Armenian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the aforesaid provocation. Three of these six soldiers are in satisfactory condition, and the other three are in moderate, severe and critical condition, respectively.