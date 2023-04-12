News
Parliament observes minute of silence in memory of Armenia soldiers who died yesterday
Parliament observes minute of silence in memory of Armenia soldiers who died yesterday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Yesterday, in the vicinity of Tegh village in Syunik Province, representatives of the armed forces of Azerbaijan approached—under the pretext of adjusting the deployment sites—the representatives of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia carrying out engineering work, provoked [them], opened gun fire, then fired—with weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the representatives and positions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan stated this at the beginning of Wednesday’s NA session.

"Armed forces of the Republic of Armenia took necessary measures to protect the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, waged a self-sacrificing battle, caused considerable damages to the enemy, and the adversary has a large number of casualties and wounded. Unfortunately, the Armenian side also has casualties and wounded. We have 4 casualties and 6 wounded. Let's wish our wounded a speedy recovery and honor the memory of our casualties with a minute of silence," Rubinyan added.

As of 8am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline remains relatively stable.
Read more:
All
Marukyan: This is continuation of attacks carried out against Armenia in May and November 2021, in September 2022
The ambassador-at-large of Armenia reflected on Tuesday’s military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in the area of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province…
 Newspaper: How Europe reacts to yesterday's provocation by Azerbaijanis?
Zhoghovurd daily asked for a comment from Andrey Kovatchev, the Standing Rapporteur on Armenia at the European Parliament…
 Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night
As of 8am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline remains relatively stable…
 RA MOD announces names of soldiers killed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has announced the names of the four soldiers killed because of a provocation by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Syunik province on Tuesday...
 As of 10:15 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. RA Ministry of Defense
The ministry also said that in case of any changes it would issue a statement...
 The destruction of Artsakh and Syunik is a key issue for Turkey and Azerbaijan. David Babayan
The actions of Azerbaijan and its supporting Turkey are quite predictable...
