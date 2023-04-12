Parliament observes minute of silence in memory of Armenia soldiers who died yesterday

Yesterday, in the vicinity of Tegh village in Syunik Province, representatives of the armed forces of Azerbaijan approached—under the pretext of adjusting the deployment sites—the representatives of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia carrying out engineering work, provoked [them], opened gun fire, then fired—with weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the representatives and positions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Ruben Rubinyan stated this at the beginning of Wednesday’s NA session.

"Armed forces of the Republic of Armenia took necessary measures to protect the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, waged a self-sacrificing battle, caused considerable damages to the enemy, and the adversary has a large number of casualties and wounded. Unfortunately, the Armenian side also has casualties and wounded. We have 4 casualties and 6 wounded. Let's wish our wounded a speedy recovery and honor the memory of our casualties with a minute of silence," Rubinyan added.

As of 8am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline remains relatively stable.