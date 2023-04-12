News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.18
EUR
424.05
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Marukyan: This is continuation of attacks carried out against Armenia in May and November 2021, in September 2022
Marukyan: This is continuation of attacks carried out against Armenia in May and November 2021, in September 2022
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia published a video showing how the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, with the purpose of provocation, drive by the servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces carrying out engineering work, and open fire in the direction of these Armenian servicemen, killing four and severely wounding six servicemen. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, wrote this on Twitter, and in connection with Tuesday’s military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in the area of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

Also, he posted the respective video published by the MOD of Armenia.

“The provocation carried out by Azerbaijan is another encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. This policy of Azerbaijan is not new, it is the continuation of the attacks carried out against the Republic of Armenia in May and November 2021, as well as in September 2022, as a result of which Azerbaijan occupied sovereign territories of Armenia,” Marukyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament observes minute of silence in memory of Armenia soldiers who died yesterday
"Armed forces of the Republic of Armenia took necessary measures to protect the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the National Assembly deputy speaker stated…
 Newspaper: How Europe reacts to yesterday's provocation by Azerbaijanis?
Zhoghovurd daily asked for a comment from Andrey Kovatchev, the Standing Rapporteur on Armenia at the European Parliament…
 Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan recorded at night
As of 8am Wednesday, the situation on the frontline remains relatively stable…
 RA MOD announces names of soldiers killed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Armenia’s Ministry of Defense has announced the names of the four soldiers killed because of a provocation by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Syunik province on Tuesday...
 As of 10:15 p.m., the situation on the frontline is relatively stable. RA Ministry of Defense
The ministry also said that in case of any changes it would issue a statement...
 The destruction of Artsakh and Syunik is a key issue for Turkey and Azerbaijan. David Babayan
The actions of Azerbaijan and its supporting Turkey are quite predictable...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos