Marukyan: This is continuation of attacks carried out against Armenia in May and November 2021, in September 2022

The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia published a video showing how the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, with the purpose of provocation, drive by the servicemen of Armenian Armed Forces carrying out engineering work, and open fire in the direction of these Armenian servicemen, killing four and severely wounding six servicemen. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, wrote this on Twitter, and in connection with Tuesday’s military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in the area of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

Also, he posted the respective video published by the MOD of Armenia.

“The provocation carried out by Azerbaijan is another encroachment on the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. This policy of Azerbaijan is not new, it is the continuation of the attacks carried out against the Republic of Armenia in May and November 2021, as well as in September 2022, as a result of which Azerbaijan occupied sovereign territories of Armenia,” Marukyan added.