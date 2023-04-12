Armenia MP: Army corps commander was there, talks were to be held but Azerbaijan resorted to provocation

Talks were to be held between us and the Azerbaijanis, the commander of the army corps was there to reach an agreement, but negotiations did not take place, there was a provocation by Azerbaijan. Narek Ghahramanyan, an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” (CC) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA on Wednesday.

To the remark that in the respective video released by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, it can be seen that the pickup truck of the Azerbaijanis is coming with about ten servicemen, whereas the Armenian soldiers are not firing at them, the lawmaker from Syunik Province said: "When the pickup approached, it was not as if it approached by shooting. Maybe they [i.e., the Armenian soldiers] thought that those negotiators came, maybe they thought that they came on some other occasion. If you have seen the video, the distance between the positions is about 20 meters. And if they were going to shoot, one can always shoot from 20 meters."

Asked whether it turns out that the Armenian side is relying on the common sense of Azerbaijanis, Ghahramanyan responded: "In no case do we rely on anyone's common sense, except ours. Negotiations took place before that, too. They took place during that time, too. They were supposed to take place yesterday, too, but the Azerbaijani side resorted to provocation. Azerbaijan did not refuse the negotiations because later there were more negotiations to stop the fighting. At that moment, there was a provocation, a shooting started, which turned into a big battle."

To the questions, what the objective of the Azerbaijanis is, whether they want to occupy Tegh village of Syunik Province, the CC faction lawmaker responded: "No. They are just resorting to provocation to disrupt the peace negotiations. They blame us for the same, but we know who is not benefiting from all this."

At around 4pm on Tuesday, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers approached—under the pretext of adjusting the deployment sites—the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in the vicinity of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, provoked them, opened gun fire, then fired—with weapons of various calibers—at these Armenian soldiers. And as a result of the ensuing exchange of fire, the Armenian side has four casualties and six wounded.