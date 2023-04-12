News
About 100 killed in airstrikes in rural Myanmar
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Airstrikes killed at least 100 people and injured ten others in a remote village in central Myanmar.

About 50 casualties were reported earlier. But later it was found out that there were more than 100 dead. The Irrawaddy, Radio Free Asia, and BBC Burmese reported on these casualties.

Pa Zi Ji village of Kantbalu settlement is located in the greater Sagaing Region, which borders Myanmar's second largest city Mandalay and which has been a hotbed of resistance against the coup for several months.

Myanmar's military announced it launched a deadly attack on the village assembly organized by rival rebels, adding that if civilians were killed it was only because they were forced to help "terrorists."

A member of the People's Defense Force (PDF) informed that the militia opened the Pa Zi Ji local office against the junta, when the military planes opened fire.

"For now, the exact number of casualties is not known. We still can't remove all the bodies," said the PDF member, who did not wish to give his last name.
