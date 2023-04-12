Armenia MP: Azerbaijanis demanded not to do engineering work, our soldiers responded, battle started from that

As of now, there is relative calm, there are no combat actions, there have been no positional changes, and the positions were maintained as they were before those combat actions. Armen Khachatryan, an MP from the ruling majority “Civil Contract” (CC) Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA on Wednesday, regarding Tuesday’s incident in Syunik Province.

On the remark that in the respective video released by the Ministry of Defense, it can be seen that the pickup truck of the Azerbaijanis is coming with about ten soldiers, and asked why the Armenian soldiers were not shooting at them and whether there was an order not to shoot, the lawmaker from Syunik Province said: "The Azerbaijani pickup was approaching our positions in order to negotiate; there is a constant negotiation there. They came, demanded something, demanded that our engineering work be stopped, or something like that, and we gave a response according to what was deserved. The response also resulted in combat actions. We conduct combat actions."

He assured that the Armenian army very clearly fulfilled the task set before it on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, our soldiers gave a worthy response to Azerbaijan's insolence. Of course, the combat actions ended with the falling of our servicemen; glory and honor to them! But the [Armenian] army brilliantly fulfilled the task set before it yesterday; it fulfilled [it] with difficulty, but brilliantly, and it is very good that this there is peace and quiet at the moment," Khachatryan noted.

To the question as to what the Azerbaijanis are demanding, the CC lawmaker responded: "They are doing everything to prevent our engineering work from being implemented. Very major, large-scale work has been carried out there, which Azerbaijanis do not like."

There was no mediation to stop the battle, it was stopped as a result of talks and negotiations between the respective representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Khachatryan said.

"The matter was put like this: Do we continue to fight? Casualties, wounded. Does it become a war? Or is it being stopped and is stopped? I am sure that standing strong in yesterday's positions and striking back [by the Armenian servicemen] played a big role in the stopping," Armen Khachatryan stated.

At around 4pm on Tuesday, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers approached—under the pretext of adjusting the deployment sites—the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in the vicinity of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, provoked them, opened gun fire, then fired—with weapons of various calibers—at these Armenian soldiers. And as a result of the ensuing exchange of fire, the Armenian side has four casualties and six wounded.