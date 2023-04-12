Armenia deputy defense minister on possible Azerbaijan provocations again: Nothing can be ruled out

Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan does not rule out that there may be Azerbaijani provocations again.
"Of course, nothing can be ruled out. But let's assess at this time, what information we will give, accept it as reality," Arman Sargsyan told reporters in parliament Wednesday.
The deputy minister of defense added that the situation on the frontline is calm at the moment.
And when asked why the Azerbaijanis were allowed to fortify so much in Armenia’s territory that they were better deployed, the Armenian deputy minister of defense replied: “How do know who is better deployed? We [i.e., Armenia] also are carrying out engineering work, and yesterday's provocation took place at the place where the [Armenian] engineering work was carried out."
At around 4pm on Tuesday, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers approached—under the pretext of adjusting the deployment sites—the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in the vicinity of Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, provoked them, opened gun fire, then fired—with weapons of various calibers—at these Armenian soldiers. And as a result of the ensuing exchange of fire, the Armenian side has four casualties and six wounded.