News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Zakharova: Russia Border Guard Service, army took measures to de-escalate situation near Armenia’s Tegh village
Zakharova: Russia Border Guard Service, army took measures to de-escalate situation near Armenia’s Tegh village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Border Guard Service and Armed Forces of Russia have taken measures to de-escalate the situation near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing.

According to Zakharova, an armed incident took place Tuesday on the line of contact of the two parties, near Tegh village, and there are casualties and wounded.

"The Russian Federation Federal Security Service Border Guard Service and Armed Forces’ representatives in the area immediately contacted the officials of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and took measures to de-escalate the situation," Zakharova said.

She noted that this incident once again confirms the necessity of strictly observing the trilateral agreements which the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan had reached.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal proceedings launched into Armenia soldiers being killed, wounded by Azerbaijan near Tegh village
The Investigative Committee informed...
 Chairman-in-Office: OSCE supports continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct contacts
In order to normalize relations between the countries, Bujar Osmani added…
 Russia MFA spox: CSTO mission deployment details can be talked about when Armenia is ready
Also, Maria Zakharova quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, recalling that…
 Russia MFA: Other players’ engagement will lead to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ destabilization
It will not have that added value, the ministry spokesperson added…
 EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify border delimitation talks, until then to respect 1991 line
The European External Action Service issued a statement…
 Russia MFA spox: Yerevan, Baku accepted proposal to hold another bilateral talks
Zakharova noted that Russia does not weaken its efforts to assist in the preparation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos