Pallone: This is another senseless provocation from Azerbaijani forces against Armenia
Pallone: This is another senseless provocation from Azerbaijani forces against Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

This is another senseless provocation from Azerbaijani forces against Armenia. Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the US Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus, wrote this on Twitter, in connection with Tuesday’s actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. 

“Azerbaijan has repeatedly initiated unprovoked acts of aggression on sovereign Armenian territory that destabilize the region and make peace nearly impossible. The U.S. must hold [Azerbaijan president] Aliyev accountable!” Pallone added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
