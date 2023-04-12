News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox: Yerevan, Baku accepted proposal to hold another bilateral talks
Russia MFA spox: Yerevan, Baku accepted proposal to hold another bilateral talks
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Yerevan and Baku have accepted the proposal to hold another bilateral negotiations. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing.

Zakharova noted that Russia does not weaken its efforts to assist in the preparation of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The partners have accepted our proposal to hold another round of bilateral negotiations in our territory. We will inform about the timeframes and specific measures when it's all agreed once and for all," said the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Criminal proceedings launched into Armenia soldiers being killed, wounded by Azerbaijan near Tegh village
The Investigative Committee informed...
 Chairman-in-Office: OSCE supports continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct contacts
In order to normalize relations between the countries, Bujar Osmani added…
 Russia MFA spox: CSTO mission deployment details can be talked about when Armenia is ready
Also, Maria Zakharova quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, recalling that…
 Russia MFA: Other players’ engagement will lead to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ destabilization
It will not have that added value, the ministry spokesperson added…
 EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify border delimitation talks, until then to respect 1991 line
The European External Action Service issued a statement…
 Pallone: This is another senseless provocation from Azerbaijani forces against Armenia
The US congressman commented on Tuesday’s actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos