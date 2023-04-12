Russia MFA: Other players’ engagement will lead to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ destabilization

The engagement of other players or other organizations that have never dealt with the settlement of this long-standing conflict will not have that added value. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, when asked whether she considers it possible that the current escalation of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is linked with the activeness of the West in the South Caucasus.
