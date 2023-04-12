News
Wednesday
April 12
Newsfeed
News
April 12
April 12
Russia MFA: Other players’ engagement will lead to Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ destabilization
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The engagement of other players or other organizations that have never dealt with the settlement of this long-standing conflict will not have that added value. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing, when asked whether she considers it possible that the current escalation of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is linked with the activeness of the West in the South Caucasus.

"We have said about it earlier. We have presented our analysis that the engagement of other players or other organizations have never dealt with the settlement of this long-standing conflict will not have that added value and will not have the effect of achieving peace at all. Otherwise, unfortunately, it will either be used or it will lead to escalation and destabilization, it will take away from the achievement of the outlines peaceful settlement," the Russian foreign ministry spox said.
