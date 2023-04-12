Zakharova: Russia favors complete unblocking of Lachin corridor

Russia is in favor of the complete unblocking of the Lachin corridor. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing.
"Respective efforts are being made by the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, the command of the peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh], in collaboration with our department. Our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners have detailed proposals in this regard. The [Russian] peacekeepers are resolving on location the issues of providing the people of Karabakh with food, basic necessities, dozens of tons of humanitarian goods are being imported daily. And we expect a quick resolution of the situation in order to promote the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani bilateral relations and on the basis of high-level tripartite agreements," Zakharova added.
The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, however, did not answer the question of how she assesses Azerbaijan's latest encroachment on Armenia's territorial integrity—at Tegh village of Syunik Province.