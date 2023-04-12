News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.21
EUR
424.12
RUB
4.73
Show news feed
Zakharova: Russia favors complete unblocking of Lachin corridor
Zakharova: Russia favors complete unblocking of Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia is in favor of the complete unblocking of the Lachin corridor. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday's press briefing.

"Respective efforts are being made by the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, the command of the peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh], in collaboration with our department. Our Armenian and Azerbaijani partners have detailed proposals in this regard. The [Russian] peacekeepers are resolving on location the issues of providing the people of Karabakh with food, basic necessities, dozens of tons of humanitarian goods are being imported daily. And we expect a quick resolution of the situation in order to promote the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani bilateral relations and on the basis of high-level tripartite agreements," Zakharova added.

The Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, however, did not answer the question of how she assesses Azerbaijan's latest encroachment on Armenia's territorial integrity—at Tegh village of Syunik Province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia lawmaker: Azerbaijan has violated mutual understanding on Karabakh issue
The Karabakh issue is about the rights and safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh…
 15 more people from Karabakh transferred to Armenia medical centers, 10 patients return
Through the mediation of the Red Cross...
 Karabakh authorities send proposal to hold meeting to Azerbaijani side
Through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers...
 Russian peacekeepers evacuate 63 Russia citizens from Karabakh
Including five children…
 Pashinyan has phone talk with Putin, they discuss ongoing crisis in Karabakh
The Armenian Prime Minister and the Russian President…
 12 patients with major illnesses transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
With the mediation and escorting of the Red Cross…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos